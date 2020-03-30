Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 884 to 11,750 -authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose to 11,750 on Monday from a day earlier, with 884 new cases and 93 new deaths, health authorities said.

The Netherlands' National Institute for Health (RIVM) confirmed the numbers, an 8.1 percent increase in cases, on its official Twitter account. The total number of deaths increased to 864. The RIVM website was not accessible for details.

