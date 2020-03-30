Athletics-Dates in 2022 being sought for 2021 world championships

Athletics' global governing body said on Monday it was now seeking dates in 2022 for its World Championships that had been scheduled for 2021.

"We are now working with the organisers of the world athletics championships in Oregon on new dates in 2022 for our world athletics championships," World Athletics said in a statement.

The championships had been scheduled for Aug 6-15, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

