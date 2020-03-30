Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia to limit people's mobility as study warns of surge in coronavirus deaths

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 30-03-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 19:31 IST
Indonesia to limit people's mobility as study warns of surge in coronavirus deaths
Representative image Image Credit: kremlin.ru

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday he planned stricter rules on mobility and social distancing as a study presented to the government warned that more than 140,000 people could die from the coronavirus by May unless it takes tougher action. Medical experts have said the world's fourth most populous country must impose tighter movement restrictions as known cases of the highly infectious respiratory illness have gone from zero in early March to 1,414, with 122 deaths.

Indonesia accounts for nearly half of the 250 deaths reported across Southeast Asia, but some officials and experts believe a lack of testing has masked the scale of the outbreak. Most infections in Indonesia have been concentrated in and around the capital Jakarta. The city of 10 million has declared a state of emergency, shutting down schools and public entertainment, but so far there has been no full public lockdown which the president has been reluctant to impose.

"I'm ordering large-scale social limits, physical distancing needs to be done more sternly, more disciplined, and effectively," Widodo told a cabinet meeting, stressing that only the central government could decide on regional quarantines. Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan said on Monday he had asked Widodo to approve a regional quarantine, "effectively a lockdown" for Jakarta.

He told Reuters he doubted the central government's death tolls and had been informed by hospitals that 283 patients had died of a "contagious disease" but were treated with "Covid-19 protocols". "There's a backlog in testing and limited numbers of people being tested," Baswedan said, asking central authorities to act with more urgency.

"The hospitals have been informing us that patients had contagious disease', but they are not saying COVID19." Official data put the death toll in Jakarta at 74.

President Joko Widodo has encouraged social distancing but initially questioned whether Indonesians have the discipline for full lockdowns in contrast with other Southeast Asian nations. But he started to reconsider this approach after public health experts presented a prediction model to Indonesia's planning agency Bappenas on Friday underlining a need for stronger intervention to prevent a rapid rise in cases and deaths.

The model, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters, said Indonesia could instigate three stages of intervention: mild, moderate, and high. The latter would include very significant levels of testing and making physical distancing mandatory. With mild intervention, which includes optional physical distancing and limiting public crowds, the researchers from the University of Indonesia said the virus death toll could soar to over 140,000 among over 1.5 million cases by May.

"These are just conservative estimates," Pandu Riono, one of the researchers, told Reuters. "But we have to be ready even in these circumstances." Riono characterized measures currently taken by Indonesia, from rapid testing and deploying regional labs to test samples, as only approaching mild intervention. Health experts have expressed concerns over Indonesia's significant deficit in hospital beds, medical staff, and intensive-care facilities.

Riono said the priority now must be to suppress the number of cases. "The message (in our model) is that we don't want people dying, we don't want our siblings dying, our friends dying." ($1 = 16,325.0000 rupiah)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Putin, Trump discuss oil markets, coronavirus by phone - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed oil markets and the spread of the coronavirus in a phone call on Monday, the Kremlin said.The presidents agreed for Russian and U.S. energy ministers to hold consult...

Torrent Group commits Rs 100 cr to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Torrent Group on Monday pledged Rs 100 crore donation, including a contribution of Rs 50 crore to PM CARES Fund, to fight spread of COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, Torrent said the outbreak of coronavirus has not only cast enormous finan...

Mortal remains of Indian killed in Kabul attack brought back: Puri

The mortal remains of Sardar Tian Singh, the lone Indian who was among the 25 people killed in a terrorist attack on a gurdwara in Kabul last week, have been brought to India, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. The Union Hous...

Totally support request of closing mosques amid coronavirus crisis: Javed Akhtar

Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar on Monday supported the demand to shut mosques amid the coronavirus outbreak, saying even Kaaba and Medina have been closed due to the pandemic. Tahir Mahmood, a former chairperson of the National Minori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020