S.Africa policeman, guard shot man dead during lockdown-police

South African police said on Monday a policeman and security guard had shot a man dead during the coronavirus lockdown. Police officers had encountered some men drinking in a tavern in Vosloorus township, just south of Johannesburg, on Sunday in defiance of the lockdown, police spokesman Sontaga Seisa said in a statement

They attacked police while resisting arrest, Seisa said. After the commotion, the policeman and guard followed one of the men to his house, where he was shot, he said. The two suspects in the killing have been arrested.

