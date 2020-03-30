Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four suspected of corona infected in Ghaziabad, three hotels turned into quarantine centre: DM

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 20:33 IST
Four suspected of corona infected in Ghaziabad, three hotels turned into quarantine centre: DM

The Ghaziabad district administration on Monday sealed two housing societies and two buildings in Sahibabad area after detection of four suspected coronavirus-infected persons living there, said officials. The administration has also decided to turn three upscale hotels in Sahibabad area as quarantine facilities for coronavirus patients and has asked its managers not to grant leave of absence to any of their staffers, whose services would be needed to run the quarantine centre, Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI.

The four persons who are suspected to be infected are the ones who came in contact of some persons, who, in turn, had come in contact of a corona-positive patients, said Pandey. The persons, who were suspected corona-positive respectively belong to Shalimar Garden, Kaushambi and Vaishali area, said Pandey.

"The residents of the societies would be quarantined in their houses. Societies would be sanitized. Vehicles would be permitted out of the society only in exceptional cases," said the district magistrate. "All these houses and societies have been sealed as a precaution against the spread of the COVID-19 infection in the area," he said, adding the action has been taken under Epidemic Diseases act 1897 invoked by the Uttar Pradesh government.

"The violators would be booked under the appropriate sections of IPC," he said. The three upscale hotels, which the adminstration has decided to turn into a quarantine facility, are Radisson, Country Inn and Citrus.

The hotel owners have been asked not to grant leave to their staff and keep full arrangement of food, because hotels would be occupied for quarantined patients, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch museum says van Gogh painting stolen in overnight raid

A painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh was stolen in an overnight smash-and-grab raid on a museum that was closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, police and the museum said Monday. The Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam sa...

UBS defies Swiss dividend freeze call with $2.6 bln payout plan

UBS plans to pay a 2019 dividend that is more than half its annual profit, defying calls by the Swiss government and financial markets supervisor for lenders to limit payouts during the coronavirus crisis. Banks around the world have been a...

Killers in Kabul's Gurudwara attack have no space in Islam: prominent Muslims

New Delhi, Mar 30 PTI&#160;A group of prominent Muslims, including Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind secretary Mahmood Madani, have denounced the recent attack on a Sikh Gurudwara in Kabul, saying the killers may be born Muslims but they are hardcore cri...

Spain delays 5G spectrum auction due to coronavirus

Spain will delay a planned auction of 5G spectrum due to the coronavirus outbreak, the government said in a statement on Monday.A process of freeing up space in the 700 MHz band for next-generation Internet in Spanish networks had been due ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020