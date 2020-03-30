Four suspected of corona infected in Ghaziabad, three hotels turned into quarantine centre: DM

The Ghaziabad district administration on Monday sealed two housing societies and two buildings in Sahibabad area after detection of four suspected coronavirus-infected persons living there, said officials. The administration has also decided to turn three upscale hotels in Sahibabad area as quarantine facilities for coronavirus patients and has asked its managers not to grant leave of absence to any of their staffers, whose services would be needed to run the quarantine centre, Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI.

The four persons who are suspected to be infected are the ones who came in contact of some persons, who, in turn, had come in contact of a corona-positive patients, said Pandey. The persons, who were suspected corona-positive respectively belong to Shalimar Garden, Kaushambi and Vaishali area, said Pandey.

"The residents of the societies would be quarantined in their houses. Societies would be sanitized. Vehicles would be permitted out of the society only in exceptional cases," said the district magistrate. "All these houses and societies have been sealed as a precaution against the spread of the COVID-19 infection in the area," he said, adding the action has been taken under Epidemic Diseases act 1897 invoked by the Uttar Pradesh government.

"The violators would be booked under the appropriate sections of IPC," he said. The three upscale hotels, which the adminstration has decided to turn into a quarantine facility, are Radisson, Country Inn and Citrus.

The hotel owners have been asked not to grant leave to their staff and keep full arrangement of food, because hotels would be occupied for quarantined patients, he said..

