UK coronavirus death toll rises to 1,408

UK coronavirus death toll rises to 1,408Reuters | London | Updated: 30-03-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 21:23 IST
The number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the United Kingdom rose to 1,408, according to figures released on Monday, an increase of 180, a smaller rise than the previous set of numbers. The figures are accurate up to 17:00 local time on March 29.
The previous increase saw the death toll rise by 209. There are a total of 22,141 positive cases as of 0900 local time on March 30, the health ministry said.
