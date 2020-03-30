Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech Cabinet maintaining ban on restaurants, movement for longer

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 21:47 IST
Czech Cabinet maintaining ban on restaurants, movement for longer

The Czech government is extending measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak by keeping most shops and restaurants closed and limiting people's movements until April 11, its press office said on Monday.

The bans, which had been set to end April 1, still allow grocery stores, pharmacies, drugstores, gas stations and others to operate, and allow travel to work or to visit family. The Czech Republic has also shut borders and ordered people moving around outside to wear masks as it seeks to limit the spread of the virus.

The country has reported 2,896 cases of coronavirus since the first infections were announced on March 1. Seventeen people have died in connection with the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

RBI extends timings for reverse repo, MSF window for a month

The Reserve Bank on Monday extended timings for daily reverse repo and marginal standing facility MSF window for a period of one month. After the revision, the operations can be conducted by participants throughout the day rather than the e...

Italy's epidemic should stabilize soon, but vigilance needed

Lockdowns and stringent measures in place in Italy for the past two weeks should lead soon to stabilization in its coronavirus epidemic, but vigilant follow-up will be required, a senior official of the World Health Organization WHO said on...

Hungary's PM wins emergency powers to fight coronavirus

Hungarys parliament granted nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban the right to rule by decree on Monday to fight the coronavirus, ignoring calls by opponents and rights groups to put a timeframe on the extra powers.President Janos Ader, a...

South African rand touches all-time low after Moody's pulls the plug

South Africas rand hit an all-time low on Monday after rating firm Moodys removed the countrys last investment-grade credit rating and downgraded it to junk status - although the selloff did not deepen as some expected.Like many emerging ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020