3 member Italy returned family& 2 of their family discharged Pathnamthitta, Mar 30 (PTI): A three-member family, who returned from Italy in February and their two close relatives, all of whom had tested postive and were in the isolation ward of the general hospital here since March 6, left for home on Monday after their samples returned negative. The five from Ranni were given a warm send off by the hospital staff, including doctors, nurses and other medical staff who treated them for 24 days.

Their doctors, Dr Ashis Mohan and Dr Sharat said the five patients have been sent home after their tests were negative. "They will be in strict home quarantine for two weeks.

after which they will broght in our ambulance and their samples will be taken again for testing for being 200 per cent sure that they have fully recovered," they said. A middle aged couple and their 26-year-old son, who returned from Italy and a two other members of their family were discharged on Monday.

Profusely thanking the entire medical staff on behalf of his family, the youth said he was grateful to the government, the doctors and medical staff who took good care of them. "We had tension, My father was given counselling... I have only words of thanks to all the staff who took good care of us." The family also thanked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and health minister K K Shailaja.

"It was due to our ignorance...we made a mistake", the youth and his parents, who had attended various functions and met relatives on their return, said. They had taken two connecting flights from Venice in Italy to India on February 29 and had not reported to authorities on arrival.

Another relative said they never thought they would come out alive. The hospital staff clapped and cheered as the five came out of the hospital.

They were given a cake, dinner and a kit containing essential commidities. Their home was disinfected earlier.

The Italy returned family had been forcefully admitted to the general hospital's isolation ward on March 6 and tests later confirmed that they had contracted the virus. Two other relatives, staying with them had also tested postive.

Two other relatives of the Italian family had been discharged on Sunday. The 96-year-old father and 86-year-old mother of the Italy returned couple, who also tested postive, are still under treatment are at the Kottayam medical college hospital.

The cases has been reported days after the southern state had successfully treated India's first three corona patients--medical students from Wuhan who have been discharged from hospitals PTI UD APR RAVINDRANATH APR RAVINDRANATH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.