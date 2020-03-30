Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany's Merkel to work from home despite negative coronavirus test

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-03-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 23:37 IST
Germany's Merkel to work from home despite negative coronavirus test

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel will continue to lead the government from home, despite testing negative for coronavirus for a third time, a German government spokesman said on Monday. Merkel has been self-quarantining and working from home after receiving a vaccination on March 20 from a doctor who was later found to have coronavirus.

"The chancellor will in the coming days also conduct her affairs from her home quarantine," the government spokesman said in a statement. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also been working from home after becoming the first world leader to be confirmed as catching the coronavirus.

Johnson, who announced on Friday that he was infected with the coronavirus but would continue to lead Britain's response to the outbreak, chaired a meeting on Monday from self-isolation in London's Downing Street.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Georgia to impose general quarantine over coronavirus

Georgia will impose a general quarantine and a nighttime curfew to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Black Sea nations prime minister announced Monday. The dynamics of the growth in new cases of the COVID-19 disease is alarming, Prime Min...

Qureshi raises Kashmir issue with OIC chief

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday held a telephonic conversation with OIC Secretary General Yousef A Al-Othaimeen during which he discussed the situation in Kashmir and the world in the wake of the coronavirus outbrea...

Pune-based technology develops ion generator that can curb virus load in infected areas

A Pune-based start-up has developed a negative ion generator that reduces the viral load of infected areas within a room significantly within an hour, the Department of Science and Technology said on Monday. The DST has released Rs 1 crore ...

COVID-19: 2nd consignment of medical equipment arrives in Manipur

The Manipur government on Monday received the second consignment of essential medical equipment including screening kits, sanitiser, masks, gloves and other personal protective gears, which will help the state health workers to combat the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020