Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Highlights of Canada's stimulus measures to fight coronavirus outbreak

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 00:08 IST
FACTBOX-Highlights of Canada's stimulus measures to fight coronavirus outbreak

* Export Development Canada and Business Development Bank to get additional C$12.5 billion ($8.82 billion) to provide guaranteed loans to small- and medium-sized businesses.

* Canada will cover up to 75% of payroll wages for all enterprises and charities with a revenue loss of 30% or more due to the coronavirus outbreak. The wage subsidy, which will not depend on a business' size, will be capped at C$847 a week per worker. *Small businesses and not-for-profits will have access to interest-free loans of up to C$40,000. The program is expected to provide C$25 billion of support, with loans fully guaranteed and funded by the Canadian government. Anyone who pays the loan off by Dec. 31, 2022, will see 25% loan forgiveness up to C$10,000.

* GST, HST payments and customs duties due at the end of March, April and May are now deferred until the end of June. * Finance Minister Bill Morneau told reporters the wage subsidy, loan programs and tax deferral represent C$65 billion in direct support and an additional C$30 billion in deferred taxes.

* Bank of Canada cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 0.25% on March 27, its lowest in a decade. * The central bank also said it would begin purchases of C$5 billion per week of Government of Canada securities in the secondary market.

* Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp on March 26 bolstered the insured mortgage purchase program to C$150 billion from previously announced C$50 billion. * The Canadian Parliament on March 25 approved a C$52 billion financial package.

* Delays student loan repayment to six months. * Provides a taxable C$2,000-a-month benefit for up to four months to workers affected by the outbreak. The benefit is available to workers affected by the current situation whether or not they are eligible for employment insurance.

* Provides additional help to low- and modest-income individuals and families with a special top-up payment under the Goods and Services Tax credit, estimated to cost about C$5.5 billion. * Provides additional assistance to families with children by temporarily boosting Canada Child Benefit payments, delivering almost C$2 billion in extra support.

* The government has offered C$10 billion in credit support to businesses. * The Bank of Canada on March 20 announced a coordinated action with some other central banks to further enhance liquidity via the standing U.S. dollar liquidity swap line arrangements.

* Extends the tax filing deadline for individuals to June 1, and allows all taxpayers to defer, until after Aug. 31, 2020, the payment of any income tax amounts that become owing on or after March 18 and before September 2020. *Allows all businesses to defer, until after Aug. 31, 2020, the payment of any income tax amounts that become owing on or after March 18 and before September 2020.

* Further expands Export Development Canada's ability to provide support to domestic businesses. * Provides flexibility on the Canada account limit, to allow the government to provide additional support to Canadian businesses, when deemed to be in the national interest, to deal with exceptional circumstances.

* Augments credit available to farmers and the agri-food sector through Farm Credit Canada. * Provides one-time funding of C$500 million to provinces through the Canada Health Transfer for their critical healthcare system needs.

* Increases the credit available to small, medium, and large Canadian businesses. ($1 = 1.4168 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Denny Thomas Additional reporting by Kelsey Johnson in Ottawa Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Italy to extend coronavirus lockdown until Easter as new cases fall

Italys government on Monday said it would extend its nationwide lockdown measures against a coronavirus outbreak, due to end on Friday, at least until the Easter season in April, as the number of new infections declines. The evaluation was ...

Placido Domingo disputes coronavirus complications, says he's at home and fine

Spanish tenor Placido Domingo on Monday played down media reports that he was hospitalized with the coronavirus, saying he was at home and feeling fine. In a statement on his Facebook page, the opera singer and conductor said there had been...

Merkel again tests negative for coronavirus

Chancellor Angela Merkels third coronavirus test has come back negative but the German leader will stay in home quarantine for the coming days, her spokesman said Monday. Merkel, 65, has been in self-isolation at her Berlin flat for just ov...

France reports record 418 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

France on Monday reported its highest daily number of deaths since the coronavirus epidemic began, saying 418 more people had died in hospital to bring the toll to 3,024There are now 20,946 people hospitalised in France with COVID-19, with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020