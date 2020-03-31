COVID-19 hospitalizations double in four days in California

COVID-19 hospitalizations double in four days in CaliforniaReuters | Sacramento | Updated: 31-03-2020 02:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 00:41 IST
California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state had doubled over the past four days, and the number of ICU patients tripled during that time.
He did not immediately give figures for those totals.
