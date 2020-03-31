Left Menu
Development News Edition

Workers go on strike at Amazon delivery site in Italy amid coronavirus

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 31-03-2020 02:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 02:10 IST
Workers go on strike at Amazon delivery site in Italy amid coronavirus

Around one-third of those working at an Amazon delivery station in central Italy went on strike on Monday, a union representative said, citing a request for enhanced safety measures for workers amid the coronavirus health emergency. A company representative told Reuters activity at Amazon's site in Calenzano, near Florence, was not affected and said it had already cut deliveries and stepped up safety measures to protect both its direct employees and independent couriers.

Around 300 people work at the site, more than two-thirds of the independent couriers delivering parcels for the world's largest online retailer. The death toll in Italy from COVID-19 has risen by 812 in the last 24 hours, the Civil Protection Agency said on Monday, reversing two days of declines. The country, the hardest hit in the world, saw its total death tally rise to 11,591 since the outbreak emerged in northern regions on Feb. 21.

To grapple with an unprecedented health emergency, the Italian government on March 22 ordered non-essential businesses to close until at least April 3. But it said others in strategic and essential sectors should keep working. Parcel and mail delivery is considered essential and have not halted, provided the one-meter safety distance is respected and workers wear face masks and gloves.

"Several employees working at the site use face masks for days instead of having new ones each day," one union representative told Reuters. He added that Amazon representatives did not attend a meeting called by local authorities in Florence to discuss the health emergency. Amazon said it has reduced deliveries in Italy since March 22, focusing on products that are most-wanted by customers and stopped accepting orders for many products not considered a priority.

"As customers use e-commerce as a useful tool for their social distancing efforts, we too have adopted specific measures within our sites so that our employees can respect social distance and work safely," the company said in a statement. Amazon said it was also supporting delivery service providers by providing drivers daily with sanitizing wipes and a bottle of disinfectant. It also said it created a committee with workers to discuss safety issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's health minister urges maximum social distancing

Brazilians should maintain maximum social distancing right now to help ease the strain on the health system caused by the coronavirus epidemic, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said on Monday, adding that churches can open but not hol...

Ford, GE to produce 50,000 ventilators in 100 days

Ford Motor Co said on Monday it will produce 50,000 ventilators over the next 100 days at a plant in Michigan in cooperation with General Electrics healthcare unit, and can then build 30,000 per month as needed to treat patients afflicted w...

Doctor recommended no action for U.S.' Pelosi after coronavirus contact

The U.S. Congress attending physician recommended U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi take no particular action after she was in contact with Representative Nydia Velazquez, who has been diagnosed with coronavirus infection, Pelosis spokesman D...

Visa transaction volumes hurt as coronavirus crisis deepens

Visa Inc said on Monday its transaction volumes had been hit as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on consumer spending, leading it to forecast mid-single-digit percentage revenue growth for the second quarter.As countries have imposed s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020