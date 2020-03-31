Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan PM, deputy avoid joint meetings to cut coronavirus risk as lockdown pressure builds

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-03-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 10:42 IST
Japan PM, deputy avoid joint meetings to cut coronavirus risk as lockdown pressure builds
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Japan's prime minister and his deputy won't attend meetings together to cut coronavirus risks as pressure for a lockdown builds, with domestic cases topping 2,000 and a minister saying the country's containment strategy was stretched to the limit. Shinzo Abe told cabinet members on Tuesday that his second-in-command, Taro Aso, would no longer be present at any meeting the prime minister attends, a government spokesman said, in a move to guard leadership against infection that could hamper Japan's efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week British PM Boris Johnson was obliged to switch to running the country from isolation after testing positive for the virus. Infections have now exceeded 770,000 cases worldwide, killing more than 37,000, with the United States, Italy and Spain overtaking mainland China, where the virus originated late in 2019, in confirmed cases. Abe's step came as Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said that Japan was not yet in a situation to declare a state of emergency, triggering a potential lockdown, but that the situation was precarious.

"We're just barely holding it together," Nishimura told reporters on Tuesday. "If we loosen our grip even a little, it wouldn't be surprising to see a sudden surge (in cases)." Speculation that a lockdown may come soon has been intense in the capital, fuelled by rising numbers of domestic cases.

A center for disabled people in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, found seven more infections on Tuesday, pushing the national total past 2,000. A total of 59 deaths have been recorded, according to the tally by national broadcaster NHK. Only last Tuesday, with a lockdown already in the offing, the Japanese government and International Olympic Committee succumbed to intense pressure from athletes and sporting bodies around the world to delay Tokyo's 2020 Summer Games for a year because of the global outbreak.

But any lockdown in Japan would look different from mandatory measures in some parts of Europe and the United States. By law, local authorities are only permitted to issue requests for people to stay at home, which are not binding. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has requested citizens in the capital to stay indoors, while her counterpart in Osaka, Japan's second-biggest city told reporters on Monday he thought the national government should declare a state of emergency, according to local media.

A director of the country's top organization of doctors has said the government should declare a state of emergency before it's too late. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday Japan is urging its citizens not to travel to 73 countries and regions - a third of all countries in the world.

Elsewhere Abe said in a call with World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom on Monday evening that the development of medicines and vaccines would be crucial to contain the outbreak. Abe said Japan intends to promote clinical research on an anti-flu medicine called Favipiravir with other countries as a treatment for the virus.

The drug, also known as Avigan, was developed by Fujifilm Holdings Corp. Shares of Fujifilm climbed 6.6% in morning trading in Tokyo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Ad giant WPP pulls dividend, buyback and outlook

WPP, the worlds biggest advertising company, said it was pulling its dividend and share buyback, and withdrawing its guidance for 2020 after the coronavirus outbreak forced an increasing number of clients to cancel work.The group, which has...

Nearly 300 foreigners who attended Nizamuddin event may be blacklisted for violating visa conditions

India is likely to blacklist about 300 foreigners who came from 16 countries, including Malaysia and Thailand, on tourist visas but attended an Islamic congregation at Nizamuddin here that has become a key source for the spread of coronavir...

What you need to know about coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now G20 pledges to keep markets open, supplies flowingG20 trade ministers pledged to keep their markets open and ensure a continued flow of vital medical supplies, equipment, and other...

British Airways suspending flights from London's Gatwick

British Airways said it is temporarily suspending flights from Gatwick Airport in southern England, Britains second busiest airport, due to the coronavirus. BAs boss warned earlier in March that the airline was in a battle for survival and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020