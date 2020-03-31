Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 61,913 - RKI

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Germany has risen to 61,913 and 583 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

Cases rose by 4,615 compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 128, the tally showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.