Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about coronavirus right now

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 12:17 IST
What you need to know about coronavirus right now
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: G20 pledges to keep markets open, supplies flowing

G20 trade ministers pledged to keep their markets open and ensure a continued flow of vital medical supplies, equipment, and other essential goods. They stopped short, however, of explicitly calling for an end to export bans that many countries, including France, Germany, and India, have enacted on drugs and medical supplies. As air freight capacity plunges and lockdowns mean that businesses are struggling to find laborers, truck drivers, and shipping crews, supply chains are backing up, and all eyes are on possible disruptions to food supplies.

U.S. spies find it hard to chart spread U.S. spy agencies are finding serious gaps in their ability to assess the spread of coronavirus in China, Russia, and North Korea, hindering the U.S. and international efforts to manage the crisis.

"We want to have as close an accurate, real-time understanding of where the global hotspots are and where they are evolving," said Jeremy Konyndyk, an expert at the Center for Global Development think tank, who led the Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance from 2013 to 2017. "The world is not going to get rid of this thing until we get rid of it everywhere."

Producing vaccines before safe and effective ones available The U.S. government has cut deals with Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc and said it is in talks with at least two other companies to prepare them to produce massive quantities of coronavirus vaccines, even before safe and effective ones become available.

No vaccine is expected to be ready for use until at least 2021, as they must still be widely tested in humans before being administered. J&J said it will begin human testing in September. The spread

More than 777,000 people have been infected across the world and over 37,500 have died, according to a Reuters tally at 0200 GMT on Tuesday. A total of 56,966 new cases of COVID-19 and 3,592 deaths were reported in the previous day. France recorded its worst daily coronavirus death toll on Monday, taking the country's total to more than 3,000 for the first time. The U.S. death toll climbed past 3,000 on Monday, the deadliest day yet for the country.

(For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.) Australia reports a sustained slowdown in infections

Australia reported a sustained fall in the rate of new coronavirus infections on Tuesday. Health Minister Greg Hunt reported there were about 4,400 coronavirus cases nationally, with the rate of growth in new infections slowing from 25-30% a week ago to an average of 9% over the past three days. Still, he stressed that social distancing measures were crucial and that it was too early for any sense of relief.

Resetting the Olympics clock: only 479 days to go Within hours of Olympic organizers confirming that the rescheduled Games would start on July 23 next year, Tokyo's main countdown clock had been reset to show that 479 days remain until the opening ceremony.

Problems have already become apparent in the planning for venues, although organizers have yet to be told that they can't use any venue, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

PIL seeks appointing Advocate General for Delhi; HC asks AAP govt to respond

The Delhi High Court has asked the AAP government to respond to a plea seeking appointment of an Advocate General to represent and provide legal advise to the government of Delhi. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shanka...

COVID-19: Medtronic shares ventilator design specifications to accelerate global production

Medical tech major Medtronic on Tuesday said it is publicly sharing the design specifications of Puritan Bennett 560 ventilator to accelerate efforts to increase global ventilator production in fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The company i...

Another COVID-19 patient dies in Bengal, death count 3

A 47-year-old woman infected with the coronavirus died at a hospital in West Bengals Howrah district, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to three, a health department official said on Tuesday. The woman had recently visited Dooars ...

Swedish economy seen shrinking 4% in 2020 as pandemic hits - fin min

Swedens gross domestic product is seen shrinking 4 this year as the economy slumps due to the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Tuesday. We have a very serious economic situation, both in Sweden and globally...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020