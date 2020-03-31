Left Menu
Guj: Survivors share experience of fighting coronavirus

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-03-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 12:29 IST
Social distancing and strong will power are the 'mantras' shared by some of the coronavirus patients who defeated the deadly viral infection and recovered from it. Their stories offer a ray of hope to other patients who are battling the disease.

While one of the survivors said she has emerged stronger after recovery, another one urged people to follow social distancing and stay at home, saying it is the only way to contain the spread of the infection. A 34-year-old woman who returned from Finland and couple in their early 60s, who had history of travel to Saudi Arabia, tested positive for coronavirus on March 18 and 20, respectively. They were discharged from a hospital here on Monday.

Besides, 21-year-old woman from Surat, who had history of travel to the UK, was admitted to a hospital on March 18 and was discharged on Sunday. The Surat-based woman, who was among the first few cases of coronavirus reported in Gujarat, posted an emotional note on Instagram after being discharged.

"I have come out of the pandemic (as a) stronger (person). I wouldn't have made it without the support of my family, friends, well-wishers and most importantly God. I walked the journey - of being the first positive coronavirus case in Gujarat to the first recovery in Gujarat. I pray that each affected person be healed as fast as I did," she said. The 34-year-old woman from Ahmedabad who has recovered regretted her decision to travel abroad which resulted in her contracting the infection.

She urged people to remain indoors in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus. Talking to some mediapersons over phone, she said, "From my personal experience, I must say that there is no alternative to staying home. The risk of going abroad I took was absolutely not worth it. You are safe till you are home." Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani spoke to the four survivors over phone on Monday and wished them a healthy life ahead.

The survivors also thanked Rupani and his government for providing them the medical treatment which helped them recover from the deadly infection..

