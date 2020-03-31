Coronavirus: Raj govt gives extension to medical, health dept employees

The Rajasthan government has decided to extend the services of medical and health department employees, who were to retire in the next six months, in view of the coronavirus crisis. Retirement of physicians, para-medical personnel, who were to retire from this month i.e. Tuesday, 31 March to 31 August, has been extended further. They have been given service extension ranging from one month to six months, as per an order released on Tuesday. The services of the employees of the Medical and Health Department, who were to retire on Tuesday, have been extended for six months till August 31. At the same time, a month's extension of service has been given to the personnel who were to retire in August, the order said.

The Medical and Health Department issued an order to this effect on Tuesday after the approval from the Finance Department. The approval states that this initiative has been taken in view of the transition of COVID-19 in the state. The number of people infected with coronavirus in Rajasthan rose to 93 on Tuesday, out of which 17 people are those who were brought from Iran to Jodhpur.

