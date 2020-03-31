Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-2020 Games postponement signals growing power shift from IOC to athletes

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 15:31 IST
Olympics-2020 Games postponement signals growing power shift from IOC to athletes
Olympics logo Image Credit: ANI

Tweeting from her Toronto couch two weeks ago, six-time Olympian Hayley Wickenheiser had two words for the International Olympic Committee, which had yet to postpone the Tokyo Summer Games amid the coronavirus pandemic: "Insensitive and irresponsible."

Days later the IOC acquiesced, delaying the Olympics until July 2021 and sparking what some say could be a permanent shift in power away from the hierarchical governing body to athletes. As the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe, sponsors and broadcasters with millions of dollars on the line stayed mostly silent about the timing of the Tokyo Olympic Games, scheduled to open in July. Sports federations simply said they would take their lead from the IOC. The vast majority of nations bided their time.

For exasperated Wickenheiser, 41, something had to give. "I think the IOC insisting this will move ahead, with such conviction, is insensitive and irresponsible given the state of humanity," she tweeted.

Wickenheiser, a Canadian ice hockey gold medallist and doctor-in-training who also competed in softball in the 2000 Sydney Summer Games, told Reuters that she could not stay silent. "(Athletes) were the first voices to really alert the world to how tone-deaf the IOC was being," she said.

As a result, the IOC narrative was "turned on its head" Johannes Herber, CEO at Athleten Deutschland said. "The fact that the IOC and Japan decided to postpone has a lot to do with the fact that athletes spoke out and clearly told their stories. It somehow made it real," he said.

"Formally, nothing has changed and athletes have formally no more power than before. But the power they have through social media to form public opinion was clearly demonstrated." Some in the IOC acknowledges athlete power was key in this unprecedented postponement, signaling a challenge to the body's supremacy.

"I know for a fact that some colleagues messaged the president urging him to postpone because they were under a lot of pressure back home both from the athletes and in some cases governments," one IOC member, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters. SPEAKING UP AROUND THE WORLD

Wickenheiser was not the only dissenting voice. "Our athletes played a critical role in our decision to request the postponement of the 2020 Games," said Isabelle McLemore, a spokeswoman for USA Swimming, which was among the early groups to call for a delay.

Erik Kynard, a high-jumper who won a silver medal in the 2012 Olympic games, said he had called for the postponement of the Olympics in media interviews and in his comments to the USA Track and Field board, of which he is a member. "The voices of the athletes were always there. It's just that when you're up on a pedestal, it's difficult to hear," said Kynard, whose grandfather has the virus.

Michelle Carter, an Olympic gold medal-winning shot putter and member of the USA Track and Field board, said the health and safety of their sports' officials - many of whom are older than 70 - as well as their family members and fans was a motivating factor. "We're just now really realizing the power that our voice has, that what we say matters more than what we think," Carter said.

American Emma Coburn, who took bronze in the 3,000-metre steeple at Rio, said that while there was no "war" with the IOC, the incident showed athletes' ability "to speak up and say what they wanted." "In my mind, it wasn't athletes versus IOC; it wasn't pitted like that. It was, 'as athletes this is how we feel, we're communicating it to you and we feel like it's your job to not only listen to what we want but to what is the safest choice'," said Coburn, who hopes to compete in Tokyo next year.

A PERMANENT SHIFT? Rob Koehler, head of the Global Athlete movement which aims to empower athletes, told Reuters the IOC should brace itself for more pressure, and a new order of things. "In general, athletes are realizing that they have the power, or can have the power," he said. "The athletes used to be told, 'that's your sandbox, you go and play in it, we'll look after the governance of sport.

"There have been some significant moments over the last four years which have led to athletes being frustrated and realize their voices aren't being listened to." For Wickenheiser, there is no turning back: "Athletes in the world need to continue to use their platforms to create change and realize the power they have."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia declares state of emergency as virus toll jumps

Indonesian leader Joko Widodo declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as coronavirus deaths in the worlds fourth most populous country jumped again, but he resisted calls for a nationwide lockdown. Widodos administration has been heavily c...

Pak court exempts Sharif from personal appearance in money laundering case

A Pakistani court has exempted ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is in London for treatment, from personal appearance in a money laundering case. Sharif, 70, has been in London since November last year. The Lahore Accountabilit...

Indonesia rolls out nearly $25 bln more spending for coronavirus

Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared a public health emergency over the coronavirus epidemic on Tuesday and said an additional 24.9 billion would be spent to cushion its impact on Southeast Asias biggest economy. Widodo said he signed ...

Provide security to doctors, other healthcare providers, HC directs JK Police

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has asked police to ensure the safety of doctors and healthcare providers after reports emerged that some people kept in isolation for suspected coronavirus infection had misbehaved with medical staff and da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020