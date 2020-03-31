Left Menu
Development News Edition

Millions of 'invisible' stateless could be denied help if they get coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 16:01 IST
Millions of 'invisible' stateless could be denied help if they get coronavirus

By Emma Batha LONDON, March 31 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Millions of people worldwide will be unable to get healthcare if they fall ill with coronavirus because they have no nationality, potentially exacerbating the spread of the disease, human rights campaigners said on Tuesday.

They urged every country to ensure all stateless people on their territory can receive free medical assistance and help to self-isolate without risk of arrest or detention. Campaigners said there was no point in countries taking measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19 among people recognised as citizens, while leaving it to fester elsewhere.

"Our healthcare systems are all based on nationality. If you are stateless you are invisible to the state, but you are not invisible to the virus," said Joshua Castellino, executive director of Minority Rights Group International. Some experts estimate there could be about 15 million people worldwide who are not recognised as citizens by any country.

They often live in the shadows of society, deprived of basic rights such as healthcare, housing and jobs. Some of the biggest stateless populations are in Myanmar, Ivory Coast, Thailand and Dominican Republic.

Castellino said the problem could be particularly acute in Africa, where millions of people live without documentation. He said the pandemic highlighted the importance of "leaving no one behind" - a promise made by world leaders in 2015 when they agreed sweeping goals to end poverty, inequality and other global ills.

Campaigners also said hundreds of thousands of stateless Rohingya, who live in crowded camps in Bangladesh and in Myanmar, were especially vulnerable. Bangladesh reported its first case last week in the Cox's Bazar district where the camps are located. Aid agencies fear an outbreak would be almost impossible to control.

People end up stateless for a host of complex historical, social and legal reasons, including migration, flawed citizenship laws and ethnic discrimination. Melanie Khanna, head of the statelessness section at the U.N. refugee agency, said stateless people might be reluctant to approach health services if they became ill for fear of arrest.

Malaysia, which has a significant stateless population and is battling the largest COVID-19 outbreak in South East Asia, has said it will not arrest people without documents who come forward for testing, and has waived certain fees for treatment. The United Nations wants other countries to take similar steps.

"Governments must include everyone because no one is protected unless everyone is protected," Khanna said. Ireland has also created a firewall between health services and immigration authorities during the crisis, allowing undocumented migrants to access services without fear their information will be shared.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

DMK offers hall named after Karunanidhi for COVID-19 isolation facility

Seeking to join governments efforts in combating coronavirus, opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday offered to provide a hall in its headquarters here to serve as an isolation facility for people affected by the deadly virus. The offer to...

CIPC cancels fraud certificates to trade as essential services

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission CIPC has canceled fraudulent certificates allowing companies to trade as essential services during the 21-day national lockdown.Businesses in the CIPC database that are not eligible to cont...

Indonesia declares state of emergency as virus toll jumps

Indonesian leader Joko Widodo declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as coronavirus deaths in the worlds fourth most populous country jumped again, but he resisted calls for a nationwide lockdown. Widodos administration has been heavily c...

Pak court exempts Sharif from personal appearance in money laundering case

A Pakistani court has exempted ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is in London for treatment, from personal appearance in a money laundering case. Sharif, 70, has been in London since November last year. The Lahore Accountabilit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020