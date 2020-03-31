Belarus reports first coronavirus death - Belta cites Lukashenko

Belarus reports first coronavirus death - Belta cites LukashenkoReuters | Minsk | Updated: 31-03-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 16:03 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday a patient who tested positive for coronavirus had died, the country's first confirmed death resulting from the virus, the Belta news agency reported.
Belarus had 152 confirmed cases as of Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Belarus