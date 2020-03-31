Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany to extend coronavirus help for mid-sized firms - sources

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 31-03-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 18:48 IST
Germany to extend coronavirus help for mid-sized firms - sources

The German government is planning to expand its support for mid-sized companies with more than 10 employees hit by the coronavirus, government sources said on Tuesday. "Of course we still have to do something on this," one of the sources said, adding that details are being worked out.

Germany has so far decided on aid for entrepreneurs and small companies with up to 10 employees worth 50 billion euros to cushion the financial blow of the pandemic. There is also a fund to help larger companies with more than 250 staff. Mid-sized companies have complained that while they could get loans, they would be left heavily indebted after the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Fed to allow foreign central banks to swap US Treasury for cash

The Federal Reserve announced a new facility Tuesday that will allow foreign central banks to temporarily swap holdings of US Treasury debt for US dollars. Amid the cash crunch and increased demand for dollars caused by the uncertainty arou...

Urgent need for states to align policy with 'Right of Way' rules: TAIPA

Data consumption has surged 30 per cent with businesses switching to work-from-home amid the coronavirus outbreak, and there is an urgent need for states to align their policies with Centres Right of Way rules, industry body TAIPA said on T...

Swiggy establishes COVID-19 relief fund for delivery partners, their families

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday said it has set up a relief fund called Swiggy Hunger Savior Covid Relief Fund for the safety and welfare of its delivery partners and their families. The corpus for the fund will be cre...

Soccer-FIFA working on "Football Marshall plan" for virus impact

FIFA are working on the details of a Football Marshall plan to deal with the financial fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic, which will almost certainly result in them dipping into their 2.7 billion reserves.World soccers governing body h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020