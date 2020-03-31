Left Menu
England's coronavirus death toll rises 29% to 1,651

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-03-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 19:20 IST
The death toll in England from the coronavirus outbreak rose 29% to 1,651, the National Health Service said.

"Patients were aged between 19 and 98 years old and all but 28 patients (aged between 19 and 91 years old) had underlying health conditions," it added.

Scotland said 60 people had died as of Tuesday. Wales said 69 people had died.

