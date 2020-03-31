Basti man with corona symptoms dies in Gorakhpur before test report came in: Official

A 25-year-old man who had shown symptoms of being a coronavirus-infected patient died here before his test reports came in, a senior official said on Tuesday. The man hailing from Basti in Uttar Pradesh died at the BRD Medical College here, where he was undergoing treatment, said college principal, Ganesh Kumar.

"The man died on Monday. He was having liver and kidney problems," he said. "Two lab technicians, who had taken his samples, are also admitted in the quarantine ward of the hospital as a precautionary measure," he said, adding the samples were sent for testing on Monday.

"If the report of the deceased comes positive for coronavirus infection, his last rites will be done as per the protocol. The administration has been informed. The deceased was suffering from liver and kidney ailments for the last three months. He came to us on Sunday evening," Ganesh Kumar said..

