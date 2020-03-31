Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. coronavirus deaths reach 3,393, exceeding death toll in China

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 21:24 IST
U.S. coronavirus deaths reach 3,393, exceeding death toll in China

U.S. coronavirus-related deaths reached 3,393 on Tuesday, exceeding the total number of deaths reported in China and reaching the third highest in the world behind Italy and Spain, according to a Reuters tally. Health officials urged Americans to follow stay-at-home orders and other measures to contain the spread of the virus, which originated in China in December. Globally, there are now over 800,000 cases of the highly contagious illness caused by the virus and more than 39,000 deaths reported.

Italy has 11,591 reported deaths followed by Spain at 8,189. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 214, with 13,531 total cases

Turkeys death toll from the coronavirus outbreak increased by 46 to 214 on Tuesday, while the number of confirmed cases of the disease rose by 2,704 to 13,531, health ministry data showed.Some 243 patients have recovered from the virus so f...

Israel's ultra-Orthodox Jews in fight over virus rules

Israeli police with face masks and batons and backed by surveillance helicopters have stepped up patrols of ultra-Orthodox Jewish neighbourhoods that have become coronavirus hotspots. This week has seen tense altercations, and some rabbis h...

Report: Valorant event to be streamed by Twitch Rivals

Twitch Rivals will broadcast an alpha playtest for Riot Games upcoming tactical shooter game, Valorant, according to a report. Esports journalist Rod Slasher Breslau tweeted the event was already played and recorded but will be streamed on ...

Subsistence miners lose out as coronavirus crushes local gold prices

Informal gold miners from South America to Africa are selling gold at almost 40 discounts as measures to curb the coronavirus crimp supply routes and dry up funding.Border restrictions and flight cancellations have created gold gluts in loc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020