COVID-19 death toll rises to 35, cases climb to 1,397

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 21:44 IST
The number of coronavirus cases climbed to 1,397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country, while the death toll rose to 35, according to the Union Health Ministry

The active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,238, while 123 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry data stated in an updated data on Monday night

Three fresh deaths -- two in Punjab and one in Maharashtra -- were reported, it added. PTI PLBHMB

