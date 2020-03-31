UK says first ventilators from new production run due this weekend

The first ventilators which Britain has recently ordered from businesses will be completed this weekend and be available to the National Health Service (NHS) next week, a senior government minister said on Tuesday.

“This weekend the first thousands of new ventilator devices will roll off the production line and be delivered to the NHS next week," cabinet office minister Michael Gove told a news conference. "From there they will be rapidly distributed to the front line."

