Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-03-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 22:23 IST
Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

The coronavirus crisis could lead to Formula One's already postponed 2021 rules revolution being pushed back further to 2023, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said on Tuesday. The package has so far been delayed to 2022 to save costs at a time when the sport and teams are facing a significant loss of revenues due to the lack of racing as countries go into lockdown.

The season has yet to start and so far two of the planned 22 races have been canceled -- the Australian opener and May's Monaco showcase -- and six postponed with no action likely before the European summer. Formula One has said teams will continue to use this year's cars in 2021.

"We're also talking about pushing back a further year the new regulations because in my mind it would be totally irresponsible to have the burden of development costs in 2021," Horner told the BBC. "There seems to be reasonable agreement but it needs ratifying by the FIA to push back those development costs into 2022 for introduction in the '23 season.

"The most important thing we need now is stability." Formula One derives most of its revenues from hosting fees, global television contracts and sponsorship and faces a massive financial hit if grands Prix cannot be run, but Horner said the sport would survive.

"Obviously some teams are more exposed than others, particularly the small ones, and it's important that we try our best to protect the F1 community as best we can," he added. Red Bull's head of driver development Helmut Marko said at the weekend that commercial rights holder Liberty Media expected a loss of $200-300m in revenue.

Marko also astonished many in that interview with Austrian broadcaster ORF when he revealed he had suggested it would be good for Red Bull's drivers to get infected with coronavirus now so they would not get sick once racing resumed. Horner, whose team are actively involved in a 'Project Pitlane' initiative to make more ventilators, said Marko's comments had never been taken seriously.

"It was in many ways a throwaway comment before understanding the seriousness of the pandemic," he said. "Things like the ventilator project we are working on demonstrate how seriously we are taking this and how much effort's going behind it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks give up gains, on pace for worst quarter since 2008

Global stock markets dipped in volatile trading on Tuesday as investors assessed the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, while the MSCI benchmark of world equities was on pace to finish its worst quarter since the financial crisi...

2 killed, 28 injured in road accident in Nepal

An overcrowded vehicle drove off the highway and plunged into gorge in Nepal on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring 28 othersThe incident occurred when the Bolero jeep was en route to Ramechhap from Bhaktapur in the Kathmandu Valley. ...

Need for 'clear and honest' information from Centre on COVID-19 spread: CPI(M)

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury slammed the government on Tuesday for approaching the Supreme Court seeking a direction to media houses on how to report the coronavirus outbreak, saying a crisis cannot be used to curtail the fundamen...

Colts PK Vinatieri undecided about 2020

Next season is up in the air for Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri. Vinatieri, 47, is rehabbing from a season-ending knee injury but his future in Indianapolis remains in limbo, head coach Frank Reich said in a video conference on Tuesday.We plan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020