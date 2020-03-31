Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon, in coronavirus lockdown, to allow expats to come home

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 31-03-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 22:26 IST
Lebanon, in coronavirus lockdown, to allow expats to come home

Lebanon's government agreed a procedure on Tuesday to allow citizens abroad to come back despite a coronavirus lockdown after its expat policy drew criticism from political leaders. Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, one of the country's most powerful figures, had threatened to withdraw support for the cabinet if it did not act to bring home Lebanese stranded abroad during the pandemic.

Beirut airport has been closed to flights for two weeks as part of efforts to limit transmissions of the virus, which has so far infected 463 people with 12 deaths. The government has ordered a shutdown and an overnight curfew until April 12 in a country where dollar shortages had drained the healthcare system of critical supplies months before the outbreak. Prime Minister Hassan Diab, whose government was already grappling with a severe financial crisis before the virus hit, pledged strict measures to ensure safe returns of expatriates, his office said on Tuesday after a cabinet session.

"We cannot bear any faltering step, and none of the political forces can bear having on its conscience the spread of the (virus) and the collapse of the health system," Diab said. Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad said returns would start on Sunday and all passengers would be screened before they board flights to Lebanon. She said cabinet may make changes to the procedure for returns in a session on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti told local broadcaster al-Jadeed earlier on Tuesday that based on an initial tally from embassies, some 20,000 Lebanese may want to return home. With the world's big cities in lockdown, Lebanese overseas have faced complications due to curbs by Lebanon's banks which have blocked transfers abroad in recent months and severely limited cash withdrawals from ATMs.

Lebanon's banking association said on Sunday that the lenders were "committed to transferring the appropriate sums for Lebanese students living abroad." Other leaders have also echoed Berri's call for returning expats, including the head of the Shi'ite Hezbollah movement, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Christian politician Samir Geagea.

Most of Lebanon's main politicians have close ties to the country's large diaspora communities from which they draw support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks give up gains, on pace for worst quarter since 2008

Global stock markets dipped in volatile trading on Tuesday as investors assessed the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, while the MSCI benchmark of world equities was on pace to finish its worst quarter since the financial crisi...

2 killed, 28 injured in road accident in Nepal

An overcrowded vehicle drove off the highway and plunged into gorge in Nepal on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring 28 othersThe incident occurred when the Bolero jeep was en route to Ramechhap from Bhaktapur in the Kathmandu Valley. ...

Need for 'clear and honest' information from Centre on COVID-19 spread: CPI(M)

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury slammed the government on Tuesday for approaching the Supreme Court seeking a direction to media houses on how to report the coronavirus outbreak, saying a crisis cannot be used to curtail the fundamen...

Colts PK Vinatieri undecided about 2020

Next season is up in the air for Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri. Vinatieri, 47, is rehabbing from a season-ending knee injury but his future in Indianapolis remains in limbo, head coach Frank Reich said in a video conference on Tuesday.We plan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020