Taiwan's stimulus response to virus could reach $33 bln-media

Taiwan's stimulus response to virus could reach $33 bln-mediaReuters | Taipei | Updated: 01-04-2020 06:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 06:46 IST
Taiwan's economic stimulus response to the coronavirus outbreak could reach T$1 trillion ($33.09 billion), Taiwan media reported late on Tuesday citing Premier Su Tseng-chang. The government is already rolling out a T$60 billion package to help the export-dependent economy, and President Tsai Ing-wen has said another T$40 billion is available.
Su, asked in parliament whether the government would increase that, said the "overall scale will likely be around T$1 trillion", the official Central News Agency reported. Taiwan's central bank said last month it was making T$200 billion available in loans for small and medium-sized businesses to help them cope with the impact of the virus, and said this week it could increase that if needed.
Tsai is due to hold a news conference later on Wednesday. ($1 = 30.2250 Taiwan dollars)
