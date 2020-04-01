Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dead man's sample found coronavirus +ve; MP toll reaches 6

PTI | Indore | Updated: 01-04-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 11:37 IST
Dead man's sample found coronavirus +ve; MP toll reaches 6

Samples of a 65-year-old man who died three days back here have been found to be positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Wednesday. With this, the death toll in Madhya Pradesh due to COVID-19 has gone up to six.

The man was a resident of Dhargaon village in Khargone district, the official said. "As per a report received from Government MGM Medical College laboratory, the man was suffering with coronavirus. He died at Indores MY hospital during treatment on Sunday," Khargone Collector Gopalchandra Daad said.

The patient was initially admitted to Khargone district hospital after he complained of breathlessness, but as his condition deteriorated, he was referred to the state- run MY Hospital here on Sunday, the collector said. He was already suffering from cancer, high blood pressure, diabetes and breathing problems.

"This is the first case of coronavirus in Khargone, the collector said. PTI HWP MAS Dead man's sample found coronavirus +ve; MP toll reaches 6 Indore, Apr 1 (PTI) Samples of a 65-year-old man who died three days back here have been found to be positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Wednesday. With this, the death toll in Madhya Pradesh due to COVID-19 has gone up to six.

The man was a resident of Dhargaon village in Khargone district, the official said. "As per a report received from Government MGM Medical College laboratory, the man was suffering with coronavirus. He died at Indores MY hospital during treatment on Sunday," Khargone Collector Gopalchandra Daad said.

The patient was initially admitted to Khargone district hospital after he complained of breathlessness, but as his condition deteriorated, he was referred to the state- run MY Hospital here on Sunday, the collector said. He was already suffering from cancer, high blood pressure, diabetes and breathing problems.

"This is the first case of coronavirus in Khargone, the collector said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar rallies as investors brace for global downturn

The dollar gained broadly against riskier currencies on Wednesday, with markets staring at what is likely to be one of the worst economic contractions for decades as the world locks down to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The greenback adva...

European shares tumble as more coronavirus damage revealed

European shares fell on Wednesday in their first trading session of the quarter, as dismal economic data from Asia underpinned the ongoing damage from the coronavirus pandemic and fanned fears of a deep global recession.The pan-European STO...

Egypt Air airlifted stranded Americans from Delhi

A special flight of Egypt Air carrying 215 stranded United States nationals on-board departed from Indira Gandhi International IGI Delhi Airport a day earlier, an airport official said on Wednesday. The flight will reach Salt Lake City in U...

Europe to launch coronavirus contact tracing app initiative

European scientists and technologists said on Wednesday they will launch a joint initiative to support the deployment of digital applications in the fight against coronavirus while complying with the regions tough privacy laws.The Pan-Europ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020