Swedish GDP to plunge 6% in Q2, 3.2% in 2020 - NIER think-tank

Sweden's economy will contract a bit over 6% in the second quarter and 3.2% in 2020, hit by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, before rebounding in 2021, the National Institute of Economic Research said in a forecast on Wednesday.

"Economic policy is already adopting a strongly supportive role," the NIER said in a statement. "The NIER believes that this is an appropriate focus, but that more action than what has been decided or announced to date will be needed to stem the rise in unemployment."

The economy is expected to rebound and grow 3.5% in 2021, the NIER said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

