Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese scientists seeking potential COVID-19 treatment find "effective" antibodies

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 13:46 IST
Chinese scientists seeking potential COVID-19 treatment find "effective" antibodies

A team of Chinese scientists has isolated several antibodies that it says are "extremely effective" at blocking the ability of the new coronavirus to enter cells, which eventually could be helpful in treating or preventing COVID-19.

There is currently no proven effective treatment for the disease, which originated in China and is spreading across the world in a pandemic that has infected more than 850,000 and killed 42,000. Zhang Linqi at Tsinghua University in Beijing said a drug made with antibodies like the ones his team have found could be used more effectively than the current approaches, including what he called "borderline" treatment such as plasma.

Plasma contains antibodies but is restricted by blood type. In early January, Zhang's team and a group at the 3rd People's Hospital in Shenzhen began analysing antibodies from blood taken from recovered COVID-19 patients, isolating 206 monoclonal antibodies which showed what he described as a "strong" ability to bind with the virus' proteins.

They then conducted another test to see if they could actually prevent the virus from entering cells, he told Reuters in an interview. Among the first 20 or so antibodies tested, four were able to block viral entry and of those, two were "exceedingly good" at doing so, Zhang said.

The team is now focused on identifying the most powerful antibodies and possibly combining them to mitigate the risk of the new coronavirus mutating. If all goes well, interested developers could mass produce them for testing, first on animals and eventually on humans.

The group has partnered with a Sino-U.S. biotech firm, Brii Biosciences, in an effort "to advance multiple candidates for prophylactic and therapeutic intervention", according to a statement by Brii. "The importance of antibodies has been proven in the world of medicine for decades now," Zhang said. "They can be used to treat cancer, autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases."

The antibodies are not a vaccine but could potentially be given to at-risk people with the aim of preventing them from contracting COVID-19. Normally it takes around two years for a drug even to get close to approval for use on patients, but the COVID-19 pandemic means things are moving faster, he said, with steps that would previously be taken sequentially now being done in parallel.

Zhang, who posted the findings online, hopes the antibodies can be tested on humans in six months. If they are found to be effective in trials, actual use for treatment would take longer. Other experts urge caution.

"There's a number of steps which will now need to be followed before it could be used as a treatment for coronavirus patients," Hong Kong University infectious disease specialist Ben Cowling said when the finding was described to him by Reuters. "But it's really exciting to find these potential treatments, and then have a chance to test them out. Because if we can find more candidates, then eventually we'll have better treatment," Cowling said. (Additional reporting by Roxanne Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill Editing by Tony Munroe, Kate Kelland and Kim Coghill)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

40 applications after Kerala Govt issues orders to provide special alcohol passes to tipplers

A day after the Kerala Government issued orders to provide special alcohol passes on doctors prescription to tipplers, who exhibit withdrawal symptoms, the Excise Department received 40 applications from across the state. Speaking to ANI, a...

Price Monitoring & Resource Unit set up at J&K by NPPA

Jammu Kashmir Union Territory has become 12th State today where the Price Monitoring Resource Unit PMRU has been set up by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority NPPA. PMRUs have already been set up by NPPA in 11 States, including...

Reduction in interest rates on small savings heartless, must be rolled back: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday termed the cut in interest rates on small savings as a heartless and shameful act, and demanded its immediate rollback. Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said the reduction in interest rates on small savings i...

Coronavirus: SC seeks Centre's reply on plea for WHO graded protective gear to medical staff

The Supreme Court Wednesday sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking directions for providing WHO graded protective gear to doctors, nurses and medical staff who are treating coronavirus patients across the country. A bench of Just...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020