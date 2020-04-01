Turkey's exports expected to drop some 17% in March -minister

Turkey's exports are expected to drop around 17% in March, as the coronavirus pandemic leads to a decline in trade with some of its biggest partners, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Wednesday.

Exports to Iran declined by 82%, those to Iraq by 48%, to France by 32.5% and to Germany by 14%, Pekcan said.

