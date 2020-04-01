Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's exports expected to drop some 17% in March -minister

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 14:13 IST
Turkey's exports expected to drop some 17% in March -minister

Turkey's exports are expected to drop around 17% in March, as the coronavirus pandemic leads to a decline in trade with some of its biggest partners, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Wednesday.

Exports to Iran declined by 82%, those to Iraq by 48%, to France by 32.5% and to Germany by 14%, Pekcan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

First N95 medical mask imports finally reaching US

The first N95 medical masks to reach the US since February are arriving by plane and ship this week, with trucks standing ready to speed them to coronavirus hot spots around the country. In recent days, 24 pallets of the masks arrived at th...

Non-adherence of lockdown, request for rescue from foreign countries among grievances on COVID-19

Over 300 public grievances, including those related to non-adherence of the ongoing lockdown and request for rescue from foreign countries, have been received by the central government under a recently-launched mechanism, officials said on ...

Govt may further extend deadline to bid for Air India

The government is likely to extend the April 30 deadline to bid for Air India as the COVID-19 fallout has disrupted economic activities globally, an official has said. This would be the second extension in the deadline to submit bids for Ai...

"Some of us will die": India's homeless stranded by coronavirus lockdown

In a densely packed neighbourhood of Delhi, hundreds of homeless people queued up this week as volunteers doled out rice and peas from a vat in the back of a van.Only a handful of the people in the crowd wore masks. There were no hand sanit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020