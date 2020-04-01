Noida: 7 more test positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours; active cases 39

Left Menu
PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 17:19 IST
Seven new coronavirus patients have been detected in Gautam Buddh Nagar in the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-19 cases in the district to 45, officials said on Wednesday. Three of these cases were detected on Tuesday night, while the rest four on Wednesday, the officials said, adding that the number of active cases in the district stands at 39 at present. "We have got seven more patients. Four of them are those whom we had already suspected of being infected, the three others are from random sampling. Six of the total 45 patients have already been discharged, so the active cases at present are 39," District Magistrate Suhas L Y told reporters. He said the administration's focus is on contact tracing and additional teams are being formed and provided with technical support

"They are tracing primary and secondary contacts of those infected. These contacts will be sent for isolation or home quarantine, depending on the situation," the DM said. He emphasised the situation is under control and there is no need to panic and appealed to people to follow all precautions and safety measures, like social distancing and staying indoors. "If 99 per cent follow precautions, but 1 per cent do not, then that 1 per cent people are putting the whole society at risk. The government and the administration need your support and we are ensuring minimum difficulties to the citizens," Suhas said.

