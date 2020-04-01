Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

The worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities from the novel coronavirus rose to 43,082 on Wednesday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT from official sources. More than 865,970 declared cases have been registered in 186 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 172,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are only testing cases that require hospitalization.

Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death at the end of February, has 12,428 fatalities, with 105,792 infections and 15,729 people recovered. Spain has recorded 9,053 fatalities and 102,136 infections.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 3,312 deaths and 81,554 cases, with 76,238 recoveries. It has recorded 36 new infections and seven new deaths since Tuesday. France has reported 3,523 deaths and 52,128 cases.

The United States has the highest number of infected people with 189,633 diagnosed cases, 4,081 deaths, and 7,138 recoveries. Since 1900 GMT on Tuesday, Botswana, Slovakia, Congo-Brazzaville and El Salvador have announced their first deaths.

Europe has listed 468,792 cases and 31,083 deaths to date, the US and Canada together have 198,119 cases with 4,179 deaths, Asia 110,069 cases, and 3,938 deaths, the Middle East 58,831 cases and 3,147 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 19,160 cases with 513 deaths, Africa 5,778 cases with 200 deaths and Oceania 5,224 cases with 22 deaths.

