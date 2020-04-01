British national admitted with severe COVID-19 symptoms discharged

Kochi, Apr 1 (PTI): Brian Neil, a 57-year-old British national who was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital here after showing severe COVID-19 penumonia symptoms, was discharged on Wednesday. He and his wife Jane Lockwood were admitted to the hospital on March 15 after they were disembarked from their onward flight to the U.K.

She was later discharged as her repeated samples tested negative for COVID-19. Doctors said Brian's condition turned critical with progressive reduction in oxygen level leading to respiratory failure, needing continuous oxygen administration following which he was started on antivirals, along with Hydroxy- chloroquine and Azithromycin.

He also needed ventilatory support. After three days of starting antivirals his general condition began to improve, though he continued to have unremitting fever, the hospital said in a release.

The repeat X-ray had showed further worsening to involve the entire left lung and a new onset infiltrate in the right lower lung field. After starting the anti viral treatment, his two samples tested negative, it said During his stay at the hospital, he was provided daily psychological support by a psychiatry team.

The release said that since the last five days, he was off oxygen and maintained normal saturation of 97 per cent at room air. His X-ray has showed near complete resolution The hospital also acknowledged "the faith reposited" on it and its treating team by Jane Lockwood. "Hers is a story of great faith and courage", it said.

