Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch PM prefers a "gift" to a loan for European coronavirus support

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 01-04-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 21:28 IST
Dutch PM prefers a "gift" to a loan for European coronavirus support

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday said he would prefer to make a "gift" to European countries in financial distress as a result of the coronavirus outbreak rather than issue joint bonds or tap the Eureopean Union's bailout fund. In a debate in the Dutch parliament, Rutte said he hoped to repair diplomatic ties with Italy and Spain after drawing criticism for a perceived lack of empathy during EU crisis conversations last week.

Rutte repeated that the Netherlands opposed the idea of "coronabonds" as a form of debt-sharing among EU members in response to the crisis. He said he would also prefer setting up a new support fund rather than having countries use the European Stability Mechanism (ESM). "If you do (support) from the ESM, then it's a loan and a loan must be paid back," he said. "If you do it as a gift, then it's: 'Listen, you guys have been hit hard, but together with a number of wealthier countries, we're prepared to bear the direct costs of the coronavirus crisis'."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Wimbledon cancelled for first time since WWII

Wimbledon organisers on Wednesday scrapped the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament for the first time since World War II as the coronavirus wreaks further havoc on the global sporting calendar. The cancellation of the only grasscourt major ...

Authorities tracking mobile phones of people under quarantine to check their movement: Kejriwal

Authorities are tracking mobile phones of people under quarantine to check if they are violating orders in augmented efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday. Addressing a pre...

EMI deferment to put additional interest cost on borrowers, warn SBI

The countrys largest lender State Bank of India on Wednesday warned borrowers that deferment of equated monthly instalments EMIs offered under the RBIs relief package on account of COVID-19 could put an additional cost on them. The lender a...

FTSE 100 slides on weak factory data, bank dividend halt

Londons stock markets tumbled on Wednesday as banking shares dived after suspending dividend payments, while plunging factory activity in Britain and elsewhere underlined the severe economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Shares of Bar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020