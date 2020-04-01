Dutch PM prefers a "gift" to a loan for European coronavirus support

Dutch PM prefers a "gift" to a loan for European coronavirus supportReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 01-04-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 21:28 IST
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday said he would prefer to make a "gift" to European countries in financial distress as a result of the coronavirus outbreak rather than issue joint bonds or tap the Eureopean Union's bailout fund. In a debate in the Dutch parliament, Rutte said he hoped to repair diplomatic ties with Italy and Spain after drawing criticism for a perceived lack of empathy during EU crisis conversations last week.
Rutte repeated that the Netherlands opposed the idea of "coronabonds" as a form of debt-sharing among EU members in response to the crisis. He said he would also prefer setting up a new support fund rather than having countries use the European Stability Mechanism (ESM). "If you do (support) from the ESM, then it's a loan and a loan must be paid back," he said. "If you do it as a gift, then it's: 'Listen, you guys have been hit hard, but together with a number of wealthier countries, we're prepared to bear the direct costs of the coronavirus crisis'."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mark Rutte
- European
- Netherlands
- Italy
- Spain
ALSO READ
Shanghai extends quarantine requirement to UK, 7 other European countries
VW to close most European plants 'for two to three weeks'
European shares attempt recovery from 2012 lows
European stock market rebound fizzles as virus damage grows
Vietnam to quarantine all U.S., European, ASEAN arrivals -government