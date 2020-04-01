Gujarat: 13 new coronavirus positive cases take tally to 87

With 13 new cases, the number of coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat rose to 87 on Wednesday, a senior health department official said. A 57-year-old COVID-19 patient was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after recovery, taking the count of such patients to seven.

"On Wednesday, 13 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state- eight from Ahmedabad, two from Porbandar and Surat each, and one from Panchmahal district," Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said. As many as three patients are on ventilator and in critical condition, while the condition of 71 others is stable, she said.

So far, seven patients have been discharged, while six have died due to the infection, she said. The number of locally transmitted cases rose to 46, while the number of patients with history of travel abroad went up to 33.

Eight patients in the state had a history of inter- state travel, the state health department said. Till now, 1,726 samples have been tested in Gujarat, of which 87 have been found to be COVID-19 positive, 1,628 turned negative, while the results of 11 others are awaited, Ravi told reporters.

