105 attendees of Jamaat congregation quarantined in Ghaziabad

As many as 105 people who had come to Ghaziabad after attending a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month have been quarantined, said an official on Wednesday

Chief Medical Officer Dr N K Gupta said they have been kept in isolation at a private institute and the district hospital. Police and health department teams are trying to trace all those persons who came in their contact, the official said. Meanwhile, the district police constituted a surveillance cell which will work to identify the persons who arrived here after attending the congregation. SP (Crime) Prakash Kumar has been designated as the nodal officer of the cell

After identification, people will be isolated, SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said.

