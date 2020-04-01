Left Menu
U.S. CDC reports 186,101 coronavirus cases, 3,603 deaths

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 22:35 IST
U.S. CDC reports 186,101 coronavirus cases, 3,603 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 186,101 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 22,562 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 743 to 3,603.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on March 31 compared to its count a day ago. (https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT).

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

