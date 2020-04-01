Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin takes coronavirus precautions as Moscow unveils tracking app

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 22:54 IST
Putin takes coronavirus precautions as Moscow unveils tracking app
President Russia, Vladimir Putin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Vladimir Putin is taking precautions to protect himself against coronavirus, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, as Moscow authorities launched a smartphone app to track people who have been ordered to stay home because of the outbreak. Putin held a government meeting on Wednesday by video conference a day after a doctor who met him last week said he had been diagnosed with the infectious virus.

Denis Protsenko last week gave Putin a tour of Moscow's main coronavirus hospital and shook hands with the Russian leader. Protsenko is now self-isolating in his office. The Kremlin, which has said Putin was fine, said the president was keeping his distance from others, preferring to work remotely. It also said Putin was keeping a bottle of antiseptic on his desk.

Asked if Putin had changed the way he greeted people and was keeping a distance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Of course, now everyone is maintaining a social distance. Everyone is doing this." 'DIGITAL CONCENTRATION CAMP'

Russia expanded its coronavirus lockdown on Wednesday to cover more of its sprawling territory as the official tally of infections rose to 2,777, after increasing by 440 on one day. Twenty-four people have died in Russia, the authorities say. Moscow, a bustling metropolis of more than 12.5 million that has become the epicenter of Russia's outbreak, has come to an eerie standstill since a partial lockdown was imposed on Sunday.

Residents can leave their homes only to buy food or medicine nearby, get urgent medical treatment, walk the dog or take out trash. Red Square remains largely empty except for police who stopped occasional passersby to check their papers. At a government meeting on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova asked Putin to extend a non-working week he had declared last week to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Her request suggests the lockdown measures could be extended into next week. Putin also signed legislation on Wednesday allowing the government to declare a state of emergency to fight the virus.

Only the president can declare a state of emergency after he has formally received the support of the upper house of parliament, but lawmakers on Tuesday passed legislation granting the cabinet of ministers the same emergency powers. A Moscow city official said on Wednesday authorities had developed a smartphone app for residents who have contracted the virus to allow officials to monitor their movements. The app will be available from Thursday, the official, Eduard Lysenko, told the Ekho Moskvy radio station.

The Russian capital is also preparing to roll out a QR-code system where each resident that registers online will be assigned a unique code that they can show to police officers if stopped when going to the shop or the chemist, he said. Both measures appeared in an unconfirmed draft blueprint for a city-wide surveillance system that was circulated online this week. Kremlin critics said it risked turning Moscow into a "digital concentration camp".

Lysenko said anyone without a device that is able to download the tracking app would be lent one by city authorities that they would later return. Eight southern Russian regions rolled out lockdown measures similar to Moscow's on Wednesday, meaning more than two-thirds of Russia's more than 80 regions are now in a state of partial lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Demand to close Mohali private hospital unjustified: SAS Nagar Deputy Commissioner

The demand for shutting down a private hospital in Mohali for having admitted a COVID-19 positive patient is unjustified and cannot be sustained, said Girish Dayalan, Deputy Commissioner SAS Nagar, on Wednesday. The Deputy Commissioner info...

5 identified in Chandigarh who attended Tablighi event in Delhi

Chandigarh Police has identified five people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhis Nizamuddin Markaz last month. Five persons have been identified in the area of Mauli Jagran of Chandigarh who recently attended Tab...

Hero MotoCorp sales down 42 per cent in March

The countrys largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a 42.4 per cent decline in total sales at 3,34,647 units in March. The company had sold 5,81,279 units in the corresponding month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp...

BP oil workers in Gulf of Mexico and Alaska test positive for coronavirus

Several workers on a BP Plc oil platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico have tested positive for coronavirus, the company said on Wednesday, a day after a worker at BPs operations in Alaska also tested positive. The cases are the first recorded...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020