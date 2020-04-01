Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-Euro zone eyes package to support economy against coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 22:56 IST
EXPLAINER-Euro zone eyes package to support economy against coronavirus

With the euro zone economy in need of help from the coronavirus pandemic, officials have until April 9 to design a package that satisfies members with completely opposing views: those calling for joint debt issuance and those fiercely against it. Mutualising debt has always been a red line for Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Austria. But France, Italy, Spain and six other European Union countries have called for "a common debt instrument issued by a European institution" to fight the economic effects of the pandemic.

EU leaders failed on March 26 to agree a course of action and gave ministers two more weeks to work it out. Deputy finance ministers were to debate options on Wednesday and again on Monday and the finance ministers themselves are to hold a teleconference on April 7. A compromise might emerge by early next week that is likely to include the following elements in a package:

1. BORROWING BY THE EURO ZONE BAILOUT FUND ESM One of the main options. The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is owned by euro zone governments, which are jointly responsible for the debt it issues to finance a government. The ESM could extend standby credit lines, worth up to 2% of GDP, to any euro zone country that asks for it.

The snag is that it would entail a debt sustainability assessment of the applicant - something highly-indebted Italy is loath to submit to - and carry some conditions, even if focused only on the pandemic. Italy and Spain want no conditions. 2. BORROWING BY THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK

An option the EU is considering. The EIB, the investment bank of the EU, is owned by EU governments. It finances all kinds of projects supported by the 27-nation bloc and could support companies hit by the epidemic. The EIB raises money by borrowing cheaply on the market thanks to its triple-A rating. The bank has already offered to immediately deploy close to 40 billion euros of additional funding to soften the blow from the coronavirus. EIB head Werner Hoyer has also suggested that governments give the bank 25 billion euros in additional guarantees, which could then be used as leverage to mobilise 200 billion euros in additional financing to small and medium-sized companies. EU finance ministers - its owners - could also agree to increase the EIB's capital to further boost lending.

3. BORROWING BY THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION The European Commission, which also has a triple-A rating, can borrow on the market against the collateral of the EU budget. It did so to raise 60 billion euros for the European Financial Stabilisation Mechanism (EFSM) - an emergency fund created in 2010 when the sovereign debt crisis started.

The Commission could use its borrowing ability again to fund a short-time work scheme, modelled on the German "Kurzarbeit" (short-term work) plan, if it gets the go-ahead from EU governments. 4. SHORT-TERM WORK SCHEME

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday a short-time working scheme to encourage employers to cut workers' hours rather than their jobs as coronavirus contagion takes its toll on the economy. This could be worth 100 billion euros in borrowing by the European Commission, guaranteed by all EU countries - a form of common debt instrument issued by an EU institution. The total sum of guarantees needed from governments would be 25 billion euros - a proposal to be discussed by EU finance ministers next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Demand to close Mohali private hospital unjustified: SAS Nagar Deputy Commissioner

The demand for shutting down a private hospital in Mohali for having admitted a COVID-19 positive patient is unjustified and cannot be sustained, said Girish Dayalan, Deputy Commissioner SAS Nagar, on Wednesday. The Deputy Commissioner info...

5 identified in Chandigarh who attended Tablighi event in Delhi

Chandigarh Police has identified five people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhis Nizamuddin Markaz last month. Five persons have been identified in the area of Mauli Jagran of Chandigarh who recently attended Tab...

Hero MotoCorp sales down 42 per cent in March

The countrys largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a 42.4 per cent decline in total sales at 3,34,647 units in March. The company had sold 5,81,279 units in the corresponding month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp...

BP oil workers in Gulf of Mexico and Alaska test positive for coronavirus

Several workers on a BP Plc oil platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico have tested positive for coronavirus, the company said on Wednesday, a day after a worker at BPs operations in Alaska also tested positive. The cases are the first recorded...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020