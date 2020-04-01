Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK Universal Credit benefit applications skyrocket since lockdown

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 23:51 IST
UK Universal Credit benefit applications skyrocket since lockdown
Representative Image Image Credit: pixnio

Around 950,000 people in the United Kingdom have applied for Universal Credit benefits in the two weeks since Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked people to stay home to limit the spread of coronavirus, a government official said on Wednesday. There are normally around 100,000 applicants per two-week period. The government has moved 10,000 staff to process the claims and is recruiting more.

"With such a huge increase in claims there are pressures on our services, but the system is standing up well to these and our dedicated staff is working flat-out to get people the support they need," said a spokesman for the Department of Work and Pensions. The number of Universal Credit claimants is not a proxy for unemployment figures, as it is possible to apply while still in work, but a YouGov survey on March 24 found that one in 20 people in Britain had already lost their job due to coronavirus.

As businesses, shops, restaurants, and bars are closed, the government has offered to pay 80% of employees' wages if their company keeps them on - but there is no incentive for an employer to apply for this. Britain's five million self-employed people will not hear about whether or not they are eligible for similar aid until June.

Universal Credit has a waiting period of at least five weeks. The world was shocked last week by one of the most dramatic graphs of the pandemic when the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefit shot up to a record high of over 3 million in the week ending March 21, dwarfing the previous peak of 665,000 in a week in 1982.

U.S. unemployment data for the week ending March 28 is due on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

60-year-old tests positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, cases rise to 5

A 60-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, taking the total number of such cases in Odisha to five, officials said. The man, a resident of the Surya Nagar area in the city, was admitted to the AIIMS here wit...

U.S. intel points to deniable Iran-backed attack in Iraq-source

U.S. intelligence about a potential Iran-backed attack against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq suggest that it would likely be a deniable attack, as opposed to the kind overt missile strike that Tehran carried out in January, a U.S. o...

3 COVID-19 deaths, 30 new cases in Telangana; all attended Nizamuddin meet

Three persons, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin, died due to novel coronavirus in Telangana, taking the death toll in the state to nine on Wednesday, a statement said. Thirty new COVID-19 cases were reported in...

COVID-19: Doctors, paramedics in Kashmir cautioned against public criticism of govt efforts

Authorities in Kashmir Wednesday cautioned government doctors and paramedics of strict action for publicly criticising the efforts of the administration to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. An order issued by Health Services Director Samir Matt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020