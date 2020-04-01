Left Menu
Development News Edition

Retired doctor who rushed to help with UK coronavirus crisis dies of COVID-19

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 23:27 IST
Retired doctor who rushed to help with UK coronavirus crisis dies of COVID-19

A dedicated doctor who came out of retirement to help Britain's National Health Service (NHS) cope with the coronavirus outbreak has died of the disease, his son has said. Alfa Saadu, 68, who immigrated to Britain from Nigeria and had a long and successful career in NHS hospitals across London, died on Tuesday after suffering from the COVID-19 disease for two weeks, Dani Saadu said.

"My dad was a living legend, worked for the NHS for nearly 40 years saving people's lives here and in Africa. Up until he got sick, he was still working part-time saving people," the doctor's son said in a post on social media, quoted by HuffPost. Thousands of retired doctors and nurses in Britain have returned to work in response to a government appeal for help for the NHS, which was already suffering from staff shortages before the crisis.

Founded after World War Two to provide free healthcare for everyone living in Britain, the NHS and the values it represents are a unifying force in society. "Protect the NHS" is one of the government's core messages to the public amid a national lockdown. Britain has reported 2,352 deaths from COVID-19 and 29,474 confirmed cases.

Alfa Saadu had remained close to his family and community in Kwara State in central Nigeria, where he held the traditional title of Galadima of his hometown of Pategi. He was mourned by senior figures including the governor of Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, who said the doctor had made "tremendous contributions" to the public good.

"As a public health expert, he saved many lives in London as he did across Africa," the governor said. "He will be sorely missed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

60-year-old tests positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, cases rise to 5

A 60-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, taking the total number of such cases in Odisha to five, officials said. The man, a resident of the Surya Nagar area in the city, was admitted to the AIIMS here wit...

U.S. intel points to deniable Iran-backed attack in Iraq-source

U.S. intelligence about a potential Iran-backed attack against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq suggest that it would likely be a deniable attack, as opposed to the kind overt missile strike that Tehran carried out in January, a U.S. o...

3 COVID-19 deaths, 30 new cases in Telangana; all attended Nizamuddin meet

Three persons, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin, died due to novel coronavirus in Telangana, taking the death toll in the state to nine on Wednesday, a statement said. Thirty new COVID-19 cases were reported in...

COVID-19: Doctors, paramedics in Kashmir cautioned against public criticism of govt efforts

Authorities in Kashmir Wednesday cautioned government doctors and paramedics of strict action for publicly criticising the efforts of the administration to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. An order issued by Health Services Director Samir Matt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020