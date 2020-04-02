IMF has strong resources to deal with virus crisis, working to identify more

International Monetary Fund officials said on Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic is putting major strains on emerging market economies, but are confident that the Fund has sufficient resources to meet their needs.

The fund is "quite a bit away" from exhausting its $1 trillion in total lending capacity and is working to identify new sources of funding and liquidity for member countries, the officials told a conference call with reporters.

