Netherlands proposes healthcare fund for states hit by coronavirus

The Netherlands has proposed creating a fund for nations worst hit by the new coronavirus and has asked other countries in the European Union to contribute, Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Wednesday.

"What we are proposing is a healthcare emergency fund to which the Netherlands would make a very substantial contribution," Hoekstra told Reuters.

"It would be roughly a billion euros and that would be a gift as a sign of solidarity intended for countries dealing with the coronavirus," he said.

