British Airways could suspend 36,000 employees - BBC

British Airways could suspend 36,000 employees - BBCReuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 07:00 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 07:00 IST
IAG-owned British Airways is expected to announce a suspension of about 36,000 of its employees, BBC News reported on Wednesday.
The airline has reached a broad deal with Unite union that will include suspension of jobs of 80% of BA's cabin crew, ground staff, engineers and those working at head office, the news agency reported https://bbc.in/3498I5J, adding that no staff were expected to be made redundant. Talks with the union are still ongoing, British Airways said in a brief statement to Reuters.
British Airways had said on Tuesday it was temporarily suspending flights from Gatwick Airport, Britain's second-busiest airport, as the aviation sector reels under the coronavirus crisis.
