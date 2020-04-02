Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 73,522 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen to 73,522 while 872 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

Cases rose by 6,156 compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 140, the tally https://bit.ly/3dL9r1m showed.

