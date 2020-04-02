Boeing to offer voluntary layoffs to employees amid coronavirus fallout -source

Boeing to offer voluntary layoffs to employees amid coronavirus fallout -sourceReuters | Seattle | Updated: 02-04-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 09:53 IST
Boeing Co was set to offer employee buyout and early retirement packages, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, a bid to mitigate the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun was expected to detail a voluntary layoff plan in a memo to employees as early as Thursday, one of the people said.
