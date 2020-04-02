Indonesia c.bank sees rupiah heading toward 15,000/dlr by year-end

Indonesia central bank expects the rupiah to move toward 15,000 per dollar by the end of the year as the central bank and the government prevent further economic slowdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, governor Perry Warjiyo said on Thursday.

Warjiyo said the rupiah's current level against the dollar is "adequate", yet he also said in a press briefing on Thursday that it is currently undervalued. It traded at 16,540 per dollar as of 0420 GMT.

He reiterated that the government scenarios of rupiah falling to 17,500-20,000 per dollar, are to be prevented, and are not a target.

